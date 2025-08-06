'Edinburgh mental health cuts will cost more than they save'

Threatened cuts to Edinburgh's mental health services will cost more than they save, health bosses have been warned.

And campaigners say the cuts also fly in the face of the newly-approved strategic plan for health services in the Capital for the next three years, which stressed the need for prevention.

Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB), which is responsible for health and social care in the city, is planning cuts of £2.2 million in community mental health services as part of a wider budget saving exercise.

The Stafford Centre saves the NHS £4.4m a year in psychiatric hospital admissions, according to Thrive. | supplied

But the Thrive Collective, which brings together 11 different organisations, says if the cuts go ahead it would close down all community mental health services in Edinburgh and leave 4,500 people without vital support.

The Stafford Centre in Broughton Street supports 640 people in the community, 80 per cent of whom agreed that it had helped to keep them out of hospital.

Thrive calculated that means the centre saved the NHS £4.4 million in psychiatric hospital admissions last year in return for its funding of £188,000 - a saving of £23.40 for the EIJB for every £1 spent on the Stafford Centre.

The EIJB's strategic plan for the next three years, approved in June, puts a clear emphasis on prevention and early intervention. "This is the right thing to do for our citizens," it declares.

“It is also the financially responsible thing to do because, when it is done right, prevention and early intervention can reduce the need for more expensive services to be provided in the future.”

But Thrive says the proposed cuts would remove the very services which help to achieve these objectives.

Nick Ward, CEO of Change Mental Health, which is part of Thrive, said: “Their new strategy explores having a community-first approach that focuses on early intervention and maximising independence, but these self-defeating and devastating cuts will negate that.”

The affected organisations have been campaigning to halt the cuts ahead of the EIJB's meeting at the end of the month when it is due to decide whether to go ahead with the proposals.

Mr Ward said the EIJB was planning to slash mental health services in Edinburgh at a time when they have never been more needed.

He said: “We have had incredible concerns about the process that has been gone through, the logic and rationale for the decision making and the terrible impact this will have on some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

“All of this for what will save well under 1 per cent of the EIJB's budget.

“We need the board of the EIJB to show leadership, act and tell officers that these kind of cuts will result in too much harm to the Capital.”