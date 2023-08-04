News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: 13-year-old Craigmillar boy Dylan Gibson found safe and well

Police say missing teenager has been found safe
By Neil Johnstone
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

The search for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Craigmillar has been called off after the teenager was traced.

Dylan Gibson was reported missing earlier this week after having been last seen in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh on the evening of Monday, July 31.

Police in Edinburgh have today confirmed that the teenager has been traced ‘safe and well’. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

