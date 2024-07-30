Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing 15-year-old boy from the Highlands could have travelled to Edinburgh.

Police in Aviemore are searching for Tyler McCallum, who disappeared from the town on Friday at 8pm.

He is known to catch buses to the Capital and police are appealing for the public to help trace him.

Tyler is described as 5’8 and white Scottish with a slim build.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, sage green jumper and blue and black Nike hi-tops.

He was carrying an orange plastic bag.