Edinburgh missing: 15-year-old boy from Highlands could have travelled to Capital
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A missing 15-year-old boy from the Highlands could have travelled to Edinburgh.
Police in Aviemore are searching for Tyler McCallum, who disappeared from the town on Friday at 8pm.
He is known to catch buses to the Capital and police are appealing for the public to help trace him.
Tyler is described as 5’8 and white Scottish with a slim build.
When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, sage green jumper and blue and black Nike hi-tops.
He was carrying an orange plastic bag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101 with the reference number MPR0371600724.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.