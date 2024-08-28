Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh pensioner reported missing from Penicuik has been traced safe and well.

A 77-year-old man was reported missing after they were last seen in the Carlops Road area at around 7pm on Tuesday, August, 27.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Stuart Blaikie, 77, who was reported missing from Penicuik has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”