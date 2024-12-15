Edinburgh missing: Man, 27, reported missing from Leith traced safe and well
An Edinburgh man, reported missing from Leith has been traced safe and well.
Police Scotland said: “Levi Robertson, 27, reported missing from Leith, Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.