Edinburgh missing: Man, 27, reported missing from Leith traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 16:43 BST

An Edinburgh man, reported missing from Leith has been traced safe and well.

Police Scotland said: “Levi Robertson, 27, reported missing from Leith, Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

