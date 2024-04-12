Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal to help trace a man who has not been in two days.

Anyone with information about Stefan Brown should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3132 of 11th April 2024

Stefan Brown, who is in his mid 30s, was last seen in the Firhill area of the city at around 6.25pm on Wednesday, May 10. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “His family are concerned for his wellbeing.”