Edinburgh missing: appeal launched to trace Stefan Brown last seen two days ago

Stefan was last seen in the Firhill area of the city
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 14:06 BST

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal to help trace a man who has not been in two days.

Anyone with information about Stefan Brown should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3132 of 11th April 2024Anyone with information about Stefan Brown should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3132 of 11th April 2024
Stefan Brown, who is in his mid 30s, was last seen in the Firhill area of the city at around 6.25pm on Wednesday, May 10. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “His family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stefan to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3132 of 11th April 2024.

