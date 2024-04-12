Edinburgh missing: appeal launched to trace Stefan Brown last seen two days ago
Stefan was last seen in the Firhill area of the city
Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal to help trace a man who has not been in two days.
Stefan Brown, who is in his mid 30s, was last seen in the Firhill area of the city at around 6.25pm on Wednesday, May 10. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “His family are concerned for his wellbeing.”
Police are requesting that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stefan to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3132 of 11th April 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.