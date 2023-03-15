News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-14 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Edinburgh missing: Concern for missing 15-year-old girl Faith Marley last seen in Leith's Bangor Road

Concern for missing teenage girl last seen in Leith

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Edinburgh. Faith Marley was last seen at around 7am on Wednesday, March 15, police said, in the Bangor Road area of Leith. She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes, police said.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “We need to know that Faith is safe and well so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch. If you can help call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fifteen-year-old Edinburgh boy collapses and dies after emergency incident

Missing girl Faith Marley was last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Image supplied by Police Scotland
Missing girl Faith Marley was last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Image supplied by Police Scotland
Missing girl Faith Marley was last seen in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Image supplied by Police Scotland
Edinburgh