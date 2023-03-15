Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Edinburgh . Faith Marley was last seen at around 7am on Wednesday, March 15, police said, in the Bangor Road area of Leith. She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes, police said.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “We need to know that Faith is safe and well so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch. If you can help call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”