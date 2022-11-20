Concern is growing for a 26-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Martin Moran was reported missing from Balerno, after having last been seen near Larch Grove House at around 6am on November 18. It is believed he was walking in the direction of Bridge Road. A police spokesman said extensive enquiries are ongoing and added that ‘significant resources’ have been dedicated to the search.

The public are now being asked to get in touch with information that may help to trace Martin. He is described as white, 5ft 9in and of slim build. He also has light brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a beige trench coat, black trousers, black shoes and a black hat.

Inspector Craig Sandbach said: “Our concerns for Martin’s welfare continue to grow as time passes and we are appealing to anyone who has seen him to get in touch. If you were in the area at the time Martin was last seen, please think back, did you notice anyone matching his description? If anyone has seen Martin, or has any information as to his present whereabouts, please contact police as a matter of urgency."