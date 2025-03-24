Edinburgh missing: Concerns for Toni McNelis, 29, last seen in Penicuik on Friday March 14
They are appealing for the help of the public in tracing Toni McNelis, who was last seen around midnight on Friday, March 14, in the Edinburgh Road area of the town.
Police said she has been spoken to on the phone by officers, but there were still concerns and they were anxious to trace her.
She is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair. It is not known what she was wearing.
Police believe she may have travelled to the Glasgow area and also has links with Edinburgh.
Inspector Carlyn Simpson, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: "We are concerned for Toni's welfare and are asking anyone who knows where she might be to come forward.
"Her family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know she is safe and well.
"I would also appeal directly to Toni - if you see this, please get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1545 of 20 March.
