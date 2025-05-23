'Do not approach' warning issued as police search for missing man in Edinburgh
Daniel Lewis was last seen in the St Leonard’s area of Edinburgh at around 4.25pm on Thursday, May 22, and police are now asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.
The 29-year-old has links to Merseyside and Inverness and speaks with a Liverpool accent. He is described as being around 5ft 8 and of thin build. He also has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy shorts, a dark coloured lightweight jacket and black trainers.
Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him. Members of the public are advised not to approach him if they see him but to contact police immediately.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, or in an emergency on 999. Please quote incident number 2526 of May 22. Information can also be passed via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
