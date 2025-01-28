Edinburgh missing: 'Growing concerns' for Guy Bargery, 60, last seen on Monday morning

By Ian Swanson
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say concerns are growing for a 60-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday, January 27, 2025, in the Dundas Street area of the city.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair. When last seen, he was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Guy Bargery was last seen in the Dundas Street area on Monday morningGuy Bargery was last seen in the Dundas Street area on Monday morning
Guy Bargery was last seen in the Dundas Street area on Monday morning | supplied

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say he may be driving his grey Volvo XC60, registration number SK13 VPZ, and could have travelled to the Fife area.

Inspector Jonathan Wilson of Police Scotland said: "It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

"We urge anyone who has seen Guy, his car, or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of January 27.

Related topics:Missing personsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice