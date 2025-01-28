Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say concerns are growing for a 60-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday, January 27, 2025, in the Dundas Street area of the city.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair. When last seen, he was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Guy Bargery was last seen in the Dundas Street area on Monday morning | supplied

Police say he may be driving his grey Volvo XC60, registration number SK13 VPZ, and could have travelled to the Fife area.

Inspector Jonathan Wilson of Police Scotland said: "It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

"We urge anyone who has seen Guy, his car, or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of January 27.