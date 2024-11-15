Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Edinburgh are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing Edinburgh woman last seen two days ago.

Rebecca Clough, 42, was last seen at around 1pm in Coulter Crescent on Wednesday, November, 13.

Rebecca is described as being 5ft 7 inches in height, dyed red/purple mid length hair and medium build. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink hooded top. She may also be wearing a long black puffer jacket.

Officer said Rebecca may have travelled to the Perth and Kinross and Dundee areas.

Sergeant Brodie Crichton said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rebecca’s welfare and I would appeal to anyone with any information on Rebecca’s whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to Rebecca, if you see this appeal, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101, quoting incident 3294 of November 13.