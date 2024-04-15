Edinburgh missing: man reported missing last week has been traced safe and well
Stefan was reported missing from the Firhill area of the city
Police in Edinburgh have traced a man who was reported missing last week.
Police were concerned for Stefan Brown, after he had not been seen for two days.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Srefan Brown, who had been reported missing from the Firhill area of Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”
