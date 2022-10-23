Edinburgh missing pensioner Aline Schofield traced safe and well
Pensioner reported missing from Edinburgh home has been found
By Rhoda Morrison
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
An 88-year-old woman who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been found ‘safe and well’.
Police Scotland launched a search for Aline Schofield after the pensioner was last seen at around 4am on Saturday in Mayfield Road, Newington.
Officers have now confirmed that Aline has returned home safely. A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”