Edinburgh missing people: Angela Hamilton from Kilmarnock didn't return home after trip to Edinburgh

Police said it is “very unlike” Angela to not be in touch with family

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

Concern is growing for a missing woman who did not return home from a trip to Edinburgh this week.

Angela Hamilton, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Lauriston Gardens in the Capital at around 4pm on April 18 or 19. She had travelled to Edinburgh from Ayrshire but did not return home.

Police Scotland have launched a search for the 49-year-old, who is described as 5ft 6in and of slim build. She also has long, brown, wavy hair and usually wears blue jeans and a cream coloured sleeveless puffer jacket.

Angela Hamilton has been reported missing after she failed to return home from Edinburgh
Officers said it is very out of character for Angela not to be in touch with her family, who reported her missing on Friday, April 21. Extensive enquiries are ongoing and police have asked for the public’s help to find her. Angela is also known to visit Glasgow and police are also carrying out searches there.

Sergeant Stephen Edmond said: “Angela’s family is understandably concerned and they just want to know she is safe and well. I would ask anyone who has seen Angela or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4130 of April 21.

