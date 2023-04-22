Concern is growing for a missing woman who did not return home from a trip to Edinburgh this week.

Angela Hamilton, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Lauriston Gardens in the Capital at around 4pm on April 18 or 19. She had travelled to Edinburgh from Ayrshire but did not return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland have launched a search for the 49-year-old, who is described as 5ft 6in and of slim build. She also has long, brown, wavy hair and usually wears blue jeans and a cream coloured sleeveless puffer jacket.

Angela Hamilton has been reported missing after she failed to return home from Edinburgh

Officers said it is very out of character for Angela not to be in touch with her family, who reported her missing on Friday, April 21. Extensive enquiries are ongoing and police have asked for the public’s help to find her. Angela is also known to visit Glasgow and police are also carrying out searches there.