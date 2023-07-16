Police say there is growing concern about the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Edinburgh.

William McWinnie, 61, was last seen in Sighthill Court at around 6.45am on Saturday, July 15. Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help find his whereabouts. Mr McWinnie was wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans, and trainers when he was last seen.

