News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

Edinburgh missing person: Police say concern growing for William McWinnie, last seen in Sighthill on Saturday

Police issue appeal to trace missing William McWinnie
By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

Police say there is growing concern about the welfare of a man who has gone missing from Edinburgh.

William McWinnie, 61, was last seen in Sighthill Court at around 6.45am on Saturday, July 15. Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help find his whereabouts. Mr McWinnie was wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans, and trainers when he was last seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Carlyn Simpson of Howdenhall Police Station: “We are growing concerned for the welfare of William and would appeal to anyone who has seen him to get in touch with us. Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting 806 of Saturday, July 15.”

Related topics:PoliceEdinburgh