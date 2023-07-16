Edinburgh missing person: Police say concern growing for William McWinnie, last seen in Sighthill on Saturday
Police issue appeal to trace missing William McWinnie
By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
William McWinnie, 61, was last seen in Sighthill Court at around 6.45am on Saturday, July 15. Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information to help find his whereabouts. Mr McWinnie was wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans, and trainers when he was last seen.
Inspector Carlyn Simpson of Howdenhall Police Station: “We are growing concerned for the welfare of William and would appeal to anyone who has seen him to get in touch with us. Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting 806 of Saturday, July 15.”