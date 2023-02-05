Concern is growing for an Edinburgh woman who failed to return home from a drive on Sunday morning.

Caroline MacNabb was reported missing today after she was last seen at around 10am getting into her grey Ford Focus which has the registration NC07 ETJ. She was last seen in South Gyle Mains but police said she has connections in Fife and may have travelled there.

Officers are concerned for the 60-year-old’s welfare and have asked the public for their help in tracing her. She is described as around 5ft 3, of slim build and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, a knee-length green puffer jacket, black leggings and black Skechers shoes.

Caroline MacNabb has been reported missing

She may also be carrying a black shoulder bag and purple holdall.

Inspector Gavin McNeill said: “Concerns are growing for Caroline’s welfare and we need to trace her to make sure she is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Caroline or her car, or knows where she is, to get in touch. She has connections in Fife, including Dunfermline and Culross.”