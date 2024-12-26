Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help as concerns grow for welfare of Gary Hardie, 73
Police said concerns were growing for the welfare of Gary Hardie, who was last seen around 2.30am on Thursday, December 26, in Lanark Road West.
He is thought most likely to be out walking, possibly heading for the Drylaw area of the city.
Mr Hardie is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with short grey hair, bald on top. When last seen he was wearing a maroon jumper, blue jeans and blue trainers.
Inspector George Nisbet of Police Scotland appealed to the public for help in tracing this missing man.
He said: “Concerns are growing for Gary’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.
“He may have been walking around and heading towards the Telford Drive and Mountcastle Loan areas, where he has connections.
“We are asking people to keep a look out for Gary and also check gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter or become disorientated. If you have seen Gary or know where he might be then please get in touch with us immediately.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0389 of Thursday, 26 December.
