Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help to trace 70-year-old Phil Nicholson
Phil Nicholson was last seen around 8.30am on Sunday, November 17, in the Newhaven Road area.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins and of medium build with short white hair and clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and blue slippers. He possibly has a dark hip-length jacket with him.
Inspector Craig Sandbach said: “We are extremely concerned for Phil’s safety and wellbeing.
“A number of searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Edinburgh area to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.
“If you have seen Phil, please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1090 of 17 November.
