A 58-year-old man has gone missing from Leith.

Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace Selim El-Syed, who was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, 23 October, 2024, in East Hermitage Place. They say concerns are growing for his welfare.

Selim El-Sayed was last seen on Wednesday afternoon | supplied

Mr El-Syed is described as around 5ft 4ins, of medium build with short black hair. He may be wearing a yellow jacket and green trousers. He has a bus pass and is known to travel around Edinburgh and further afield by bus.

Inspector Scott Currie of Police Scotland said: “We need to make sure Selim is safe and well and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.“If you are out and about please keep an eye out for him and call us if you see him.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1133 of Saturday, 26 October, 2024.