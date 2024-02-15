Edinburgh missing: Police confirm two Midlothian youngsters reported missing have been traced safe and well
The youngsters were reported missing in the early hours of the morning
Two youngsters from Midlothian who were reported missing this morning have been traced safe and well. Police thanked the public for their support in helping locate the two friends from the Gorebridge area.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to confirm that missing Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, from the Gorebridge area have been traced safely."