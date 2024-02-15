News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh missing: Police confirm two Midlothian youngsters reported missing have been traced safe and well

The youngsters were reported missing in the early hours of the morning
By Neil Johnstone
Published 15th Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Two youngsters from Midlothian who were reported missing this morning have been traced safe and well. Police thanked the public for their support in helping locate the two friends from the Gorebridge area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to confirm that missing Hallie Chan, 12, and Sunny Hogg, 14, from the Gorebridge area have been traced safely."

