Daniel Fraser, 35, from Drylaw, has been missin for two weeks

Police say they are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about a missing Edinburgh man as they renewed their appeal for information two weeks after he was last seen in Musselburgh.

Daniel Fraser, from Drylaw, has not been seen since around 1.37am on Sunday, January 7, outside The Old Golf Course reception building, Stables Pavilion, near Musselburgh racecourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Search teams, including police dogs and the force helicopter, have been out looking for the 35-year-old. And on Saturday night, January 20, officers were out and about in Musselburgh asking the public if they had seen Daniel or if they knew where he might be. They were asked to think back in case they could remember seeing him in the area two weeks previously.

Police said extensive enquires, including reviewing CCTV, were continuing to trace Daniel. He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey long-sleeved jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, dark-coloured jeans and black trainers with blue detailing.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “It has been two weeks since Daniel was last seen and we are becoming increasingly concerned. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family and friends and this is a very upsetting time for them.

“Extensive searches and enquiries are continuing to trace him and a team of local officers have been assisted by specialist resources, including the Force helicopter, search teams and police dogs, in our efforts to find Daniel as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Musselburgh area, particularly near the Old Golf Course building to think back. Please get in touch if you think you may have seen anyone matching Daniel’s description. “In addition, if you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to find where he went then let us know. Any information, no matter how small, could help our enquiry.