Edinburgh missing: Police launch search for 30-year-old Catherine Watson last seen in Newcraighall
Police are asking people with information to come forward
A search has been launched to find a 30-year-old Edinburgh woman who has been reported missing from the Capital.
Catherine Watson was last seen by a family member at 2.30pm on Boxing Day in Newcraighall. She is described as 5ft 1 and has shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a hooded white jumper, a long pink jacket, black jeans and white trainers at the time she went missing.
Police have asked anyone with information to call Craigmillar Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2511 of December 26.