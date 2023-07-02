A desperate search for an Edinburgh pensioner has been called off this evening after he was found ‘safe and well’.

Gilbert Miller was last seen in North Gyle Road, Corstorphine, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 2. Police said his disappearance was ‘out of character’ and asked for the public’s help in tracing him.

They have now confirmed that Mr Miller, 77, has been found ‘safe and well’. A spokesman said: “Further to our earlier appeal, we can now confirm that 77-year-old Gilbert Miller has now been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”