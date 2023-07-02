News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Police say missing pensioner Gilbert Miller traced 'safe and well'

Police said it is ‘out of character’ for the 77-year-old
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 19:04 BST

A desperate search for an Edinburgh pensioner has been called off this evening after he was found ‘safe and well’.

Gilbert Miller was last seen in North Gyle Road, Corstorphine, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 2. Police said his disappearance was ‘out of character’ and asked for the public’s help in tracing him.

They have now confirmed that Mr Miller, 77, has been found ‘safe and well’. A spokesman said: “Further to our earlier appeal, we can now confirm that 77-year-old Gilbert Miller has now been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Gilbert Miller has been reported missing from CorstorphineGilbert Miller has been reported missing from Corstorphine
