The search has resumed for an Edinburgh man who has gone missing after travelling to the far north of Scotland.

And police said they were appealing for the assistance of the public in trying ti trace him.

Mark Ryle, 54, travelled from Edinburgh to Cape Wrath on Friday, May 9, 2025 and the last confirmed sighting of him was around 10am on Monday, May 12, in the Cape Wrath area.

Mark Ryle travelled from Edinburgh to Cape Wrath on Friday May 9 and was last seen there on Monday May 12. | supplied

He is described as around 5ft 8 inches in height with a slim build. When last seen, he was wearing light-coloured trousers and a dark grey top. He was carrying a red and black backpack.

The police said that while travelling to Cape Wrath, Mark met various local people. When he failed to return and travel back from Cape Wrath concern was raised for him.

A search operation was launched involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard, Assynt Mountain Rescue and search and rescue dog association.

Police said a search of the coastline resumed today. Sergeant Jo Macleod said: “Mark’s life has been in Edinburgh and officers are continuing enquiries to locate any extended family and friends of

Mark. I would ask anyone who recently saw or spoke to Mark to contact us. If anyone has any information, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of Thursday, May 14, 2025.