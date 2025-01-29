Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman reported missing from South Queensferry has been traced.

Police launched an appeal last night to help find 19-year-old Sophie Webster, who left her home in the Leith area of Edinburgh at around 12pm on Tuesday, January 28. She was last seen in the South Queensferry area at around 2pm.

Police said there were growing concerns for her welfare and later updated their appeal, saying Ms Webster could have travelled to Glasgow.

Sophie Webster has now been traced | supplied

They said enquiries were ongoing to trace her, searches were taking place and officers renewed their plea for the help of the public to trace her.

But this morning Police Scotland issued a statement saying: “Sophie Webster, 19, who was missing from the Leith area has been traced.”