An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing five days ago has been found, police have confirmed.

Faith Marley was last seen getting off a bus at Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station on Wednesday, March 15. Police today said they were ‘very concerned’ for the 15-year-old’s welfare but have this afternoon confirmed she has been traced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm Faith Marley, reported missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”