Edinburgh missing teenager Faith Marley from Leith who travelled to Glasgow has been found, police say

The teenager was missing for five days

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

An Edinburgh teenager who was reported missing five days ago has been found, police have confirmed.

Faith Marley was last seen getting off a bus at Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station on Wednesday, March 15. Police today said they were ‘very concerned’ for the 15-year-old’s welfare but have this afternoon confirmed she has been traced.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm Faith Marley, reported missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Faith Marley has been found
Faith Marley has been found
Faith Marley has been found
