In most cases when a person is
reported missing, they are found within hours of the alarm being raised. But for the families of some, the report is just the beginning of years searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones.
We’ve taken a look at 10 long-term missing person cases from
Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, such as Fife and Falkirk, which Police Scotland are still investigating. Anyone with information about any of these people or their whereabouts are asked to call 101. Police are still investigating many long-term missing cases across Scotland and we've taken a look at 10 people who vanished from Edinburgh and the surrounding areas. Alice Byrne went missing on January 1, 2022 and was last seen leaving a friend's flat in Marlborough Street and walking towards Portobello promenade. Police carried out extensive enquiries to trace the 28-year-old and later said they believed she had entered the water alone on the morning she went missing. A police spokesman said: "Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice’s family." John Coleman has been missing for more than a decade, having last been seen on May 1, 2009. The last sighting of him was at Access Point in Edinburgh's Leith Street but he is known to live rough and travel extensively throughout the UK and Ireland. The 51-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 9in, of medium build, with brown eyes. He has medium-length brown hair, is unshaven and speaks with a Glasgow accent. He also has two distinctive tattoos on his left arm - 'John' tattooed on his forearm, and another with a rose, dagger and Irish harp. Fife man Peter McGuire has been missing for more than 30 years, having last been seen on January 27, 1993. On that day, the 21-year-old left his home in High Valleyfield and was later seen leaving Carnegie Swimming Pool. The search for Peter resulted in his car being found near the Forth Road Bridge, but no further sightings have been reported. In November 2016, police were told that a man using Peter's name and date of birth had been living rough in the Hastings area of England and this information was progressed by officers from Police Scotland's Fife Division. It was later established that the man had moved, possibly to the West London area.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Peter's family said: "Peter you are a big part of our lives that is missing and the pain of that has never gone away. We all love you so much and worry about you every day. Please Peter find it in yourself to get in touch." Robert Clark was reported missing on November 15, 2020, having last been seen at around 8.45pm that day in the Lumphinnans are of Fife. The 58-year-old's Honda CBR600 motorbike was found at Fordell Industrial Estate in Crossgates on January 11, 2021 and enquiries remain ongoing. Mr Clark is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build and he has short dark or greying hair. He wears glasses and he is known to have a goatee beard but he may now be clean shaven. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1487 of November 17, 2020. Paul Johnson was last seen on September 15, 2021, at around 10.45pm. He was spotted in Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews shortly after having left an address in Hay Fleming Avenue but the 74-year-old has not been seen since. Paul is described as around 5ft 9in and of slim build. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers. Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of September 16, 2021. Almost 25 years have passed since Kenneth was last seen leaving his home in Ancrum Court, Glenrothes. He was just 18 when he went missing on November 3, 1998, and his family have never given up hope of finding him. The 6ft 2in teenager, who has a small scar under his right eye, was last seen with short, dark brown hair and he was wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and yellow and green trainers. He was also carrying a small black or blue rucksack. Sergeant Peter Wordie, Fife's missing person coordinator, said: “This case is subject to regular review and Kenneth’s mother and Aunt have never given up hope of finding him. The Missing People Charity have worked closely with them throughout the years to try and keep Kenneth’s disappearance in the public eye. They have reproduced an image recently which gives an artist impression on how Kenneth may look in the present day. He will be in his 40s." Police are still searching for George Stevenson who went missing from Falkirk in 2017 when he was 70 years old. He was last seen in High Station Road at around 11pm on February 10 but failed to return to his home in the town's Glenfuir Court. He didn't make contact with family or friends and so was reported missing on February 13. George is described as white, 5ft 8in, and has thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides. He is believed to have been wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers when he was last seen. Brian McGowan went missing from the Plean area of Forth Valley on September 21, 2017 when he was 42 years old. He was last seen in Gillespie Terrace that afternoon and there was a possible sighting of him in the Gallamuir Drive area the following day. Brian is described as white, 5ft 10 and of slim build. He has short brown hair, speaks with a local accent and has tattoos on his fingers. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2186 of September 22, 2017. Alexander 'Sandy' Clarke disappeared almost a decade ago, having last been seen in the early hours of June 4, 2013. The then 37-year-old left the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy at about 2am that day and was seen walking east along Hayfield Road. He is described as 5ft 10, of slim or average build and he has short, slightly receding brown hair. He has tattoos on both arms and a tattoo of a woman's name on his neck. Dean Conner went missing on Hogmanay 2021, having last been seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh at about 5pm. He was walking towards the Promenade area of the town. Speaking one week after he was reported missing, Dean's family issued a statement saying they were "worried sick". They added: "We are desperate to know where he is and that he is safe. Dean, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe." Dean is described as white, 5ft 10 and he has short dark brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2238 of December 31, 2021.