Edinburgh missing woman Janet Knox is traced safe and well
A woman reported missing from Edinburgh has traced safe and well.
Police last night appealed for information to help trace Janet Knox, 67, who was last seen around 11am on Thursday, November 14 in the Warriston area. They said it was “completely out of character” for her to go missing and they concerned for her wellbeing.
But later, police issued a statement to say she had been traced and thanked people for sharing their appeal. “We can confirm that Janet Knox, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced safe and well.”
