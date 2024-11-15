Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman reported missing from Edinburgh has traced safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Knox has been traced safe and well | Police Scotland

Police last night appealed for information to help trace Janet Knox, 67, who was last seen around 11am on Thursday, November 14 in the Warriston area. They said it was “completely out of character” for her to go missing and they concerned for her wellbeing.

But later, police issued a statement to say she had been traced and thanked people for sharing their appeal. “We can confirm that Janet Knox, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced safe and well.”