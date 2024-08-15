Edinburgh missing: Zulekha Ali traced safe and well

An Edinburgh woman reported missing from the Drylaw area this morning has been traced safe and well.

Edinburgh police launched an appeal to find Zulekha Ali, 35, after she was last seen around 6.30am on Thursday, August, 15 within Waverley train station.

Zulekha Ali has been traced safe and well | Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Zulekha Ali, who was reported missing from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

