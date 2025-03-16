An Edinburgh mum-of-two has described how surviving cancer has given her a more positive attitude to living with Parkinson’s disease.

And now Kinga Kabala is mobilising her entire community to support other people living with Parkinson’s.

She was just 45 when she was diagnosed with the complex brain condition four years ago – just five months before discovering she had breast cancer.

Kinga Kabala says surviving cancer has given her a new outlook | supplied

Now, as a cancer survivor, Kinga - who belongs to the city’s Polish community - has found a new outlook on living with Parkinson’s and a determination to help others living with it too.

She is already rallying support for this year’s Walk for Parkinson’s, a series of community fundraisers for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Kinga was training to be an accountant when she first noticed a weakness in her right hand. Her studies were interrupted when the symptoms progressed to include “brain fog” and she had difficulty focusing.

It was then that she was referred to a movement clinic where she was told she had Parkinson’s. Despite being prepared for the news, she began to struggle with depression as she found out more about the condition.

“I kept thinking about my husband and children feeding me, dressing me, being disabled. I’m not that kind of person. I always managed to multitask and had control over my life,” she said.

Life became even more challenging for Kinga, when she was then diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, the cancer was curable and, after two years of treatment, she was given the all clear.

There are two Walk for Parkinsons events in Scotland this year - in June and August | supplied

Coming through the experience made her realise that her Parkinson’s was not such an obstacle and she signed up to take part in Walk for Parkinson’s.

She went on: “I imagined my future, being healthy, and started focusing on what I can do, instead of sitting on the couch crying, which doesn’t help anyone.”

“I decided to do something for Parkinson’s. I’m not a doctor or a researcher, who can find a cure. I thought about what I actually could do to help.”

Last year, at the walk at Lochore Meadows in Fife, 65 members of the Polish community took part in a show of support for Kinga. Buoyed by the backing of her friends and family, she is now working to make a similar impact this year.

“It’s a nice way to have fun with your family and spend time with friends. While doing something for ourselves, we’re helping someone else. There are people all around us who need help with different things,” she said.

There are two Walk for Parkinson’s events planned in Scotland this summer; the first at Chatelherault Country Park in Hamilton on June 7, and a second at Falkirk’s Callendar Park on August 16. Funds raised will help to provide specialist care.

Kinga, who keeps her supporters informed through her social media group Team Positive Poles, has also created a monthly online support group for people from Poland who are living with Parkinson’s in the UK.

In addition to the £1685 she and her friends raised last year through Walk for Parkinson’s, a concert held at her church in Edinburgh, St Ninian and Triduana’s, recently raised more than £4000. “I engaged the whole Polish community; the scouts, walking group, schools, shops, businesses and more than 200 people came along. It was like a family event,” said Kinga.

To sign up for a walk, visit www.events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons