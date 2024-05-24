Edinburgh motorists stuck on City Bypass for hours amid treacherous rain
Edinburgh drivers have told how it took them hours to drive short distances as the city was battered by heavy rain yesterday.
Floods swept the Capital amid a day of treacherous weather which sparked a yellow weather warning yesterday.
The City Bypass, which was among the worst-hit roads due to flood water at Dreghorn, has fully re-opened this morning.
Taking to social media, motorists described being stranded in their vehicles due to the weather.
Katy Graham said last night: “My sister in still stuck after 6 hours luckily my baby nieces are not with her.
“My heart aches for all the children vulnerable and elderly who have been stuck for this long with limited updates.”
Replying to a police update, Mark Mitchell said: “You wrote this 55mins ago. I am in the eastbound queue. The westbound carriageway is empty. We move 100m every 5mins.”
Brenda Barclay added: “Heading east bound just now on the bypass was so bad myself and many. Cars had to come off at the Gilmerton junction and the slip road there is really flooded.”
Mark Scott wrote: “It floods every year, you would think they would have a solution for it now... Four and half hours stuck on there last night.”
