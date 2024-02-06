Edinburgh planning: Former city centre sweet shop taken over by Mountain Warehouse
The former Kingdom of Sweets store closed last year.
A former sweet shop in Edinburgh city centre is set to become a Mountain Warehouse outlet.
Kingdom of Sweets, which sold imported treats and once hit headlines for selling a £10 bag of crisps, closed down on Princes Street last year. Now, the premises it left behind is set to be occupied by the outdoor retailer, which already has a shop just a few blocks away.
It is unclear if the chain plans to vacate its current outlet at 126 Princes Street after completing the move to number 85. The firm has submitted a planning bid to add its signage to the new premises.
It already has three branches in the Capital, including one on High Street and another at the Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.
A spokeswoman for the chain said: "We can confirm we will be opening a new store at 85 Princes Street." She added that there were 'no further details' available on the move at this time.