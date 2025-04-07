Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Americans wanting to flee Donald Trump’s presidency should be offered a route to the UK, Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP told her party’s Scottish conference at the weekend.

She said highly-skilled US citizens should be granted visas so they can legally bring their talents and their money to the UK to contribute to the economy and help fund public services. And the Scottish Lib Dem conference in Inverness backed her motion calling on the UK Government to introduce such a route.

The conference also called on the Government to negotiate a brand new UK-EU Customs union and a youth mobility scheme; hold a summit with Commonwealth nations on a joint response to US tariffs; and convene an international summit on how to use frozen Russian assets to finance weapons for Ukraine.

Christine Jardine has called for a visa route for Americans fleeing Trump administration. | Getty Images

And party members backed an amendment which called for a reversal of the cut to UK overseas aid and for the UK Government to urgently explore partnerships to stop the life-threatening withdrawal of support for measures such as malaria prevention, AIDS retroviral drugs and maternal health.

Ms Jardine MP, said: “We live in a dangerous and volatile world. We have all watched in horror as America threatens trade wars and the shameless attempts to publicly humiliate President Zelensky in the Oval Office.

“As unsettling as this is, it demonstrates that we must deal with President Trump from a position of strength, not weakness. Now more than ever, the UK must show leadership and stand up for the core, liberal values of equality, democracy and the rule of law, both at home and around the world.

“That’s why the government needs to boost our connections with Europe, defend European security and provide a clear pathway to the UK for those Americans wishing to flee the Trump presidency.

“We cannot shy away from the threat this aggressive attitude presents to international stability. We must stay strong and not allow European freedoms and prosperity to be sacrificed for Donald Trump's personal ambitions.”