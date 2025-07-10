Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has been sacked from the Lib Dems' front bench at Westminster after she rebelled in a vote on welfare benefits.

The party had instructed its MPs to abstain on a Tory amendment to the Welfare Bill which would have slashed payments to some people with mental health conditions.

But Ms Jardine voted against the amendment and said it was because of her late husband, Calum Macdonald, who was bipolar.

Christine Jardine was sacked after voting against a Tory amendment

She was then sacked as Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Women and Equalities and Scotland, roles she had held for the past three years.

In a letter to Lib Dem leader Ed Davey following her dismissal, she said: "It is not a surprise to you that I have been unhappy about how we have voted in some instances in recent months, but my loyalty to the party meant I would not, and did not break the whip. I have always understood we are asked to do things we don’t agree with, but this vote was personal to me in a way which meant I could not abstain.

"As you know, my late husband Calum, was bipolar. Several people around me have mental health conditions the amendment dismissed as ‘minor’, and not worthy of support. I could not in good conscience do anything other than vote against another Conservative attempt to remove help from those who need it the most.

"Regardless of my personal circumstances, as Equalities Spokesperson, this is an equalities issue and I could not let down those who are relying on people in power to speak on their behalf. The expressions of support I have had from members of the public, the membership and members across the House, have reassured me the choice I made was right, and I am content with that."

Ms Jardine spoke of her “sadness” at her removal as spokesperson, but added that the Lib Dems "remain my political home" and said her sacking would not diminish her commitment. "I will continue to work hard on the issues I care about."

First elected as an MP in 2017, she was re-elected in 2019 and in 2024, with increased majorities each time. Her husband was a journalist with The Herald and died of a heart attack during the 2017 election.