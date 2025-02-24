Edinburgh MP Scott Arthur has travelled to Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was part of a delegation of UK parliamentarians visiting the country to see first-hand the horrific impact of the invasion, and to show solidarity with “our Ukrainian brothers and sisters”.

During his trip, Dr Arthur, Labour MP for Edinburgh South West, met Ukrainian MPs, veterans, refugees, hospital staff and civilians who have had their lives uprooted.

Edinburgh MP Scott Scott at a memorial in Lviv to those lost in the war. | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attended a remembrance ceremony at the Cemetery of Heroes in Lviv, in western Ukraine, and met regional authorities and organisations focused on the recovery and rehabilitation of soldiers severely injured on the front line.

After meeting with a group of veterans who have received amputations, Dr Arthur said: “The bravery of the soldiers I met is humbling. Many of them led normal lives before Putin’s illegal invasion, and now that has been forever changed by their injuries. They have fought to defend Ukraine and Europe from Putin’s authoritarian dictatorship.

“I am proud that the UK has helped arm Ukraine, and also that Edinburgh South West’s 3 Rifles unit has been involved in urban warfare training and drone work with the Ukrainian military."

Dr Scott Arthur with Lviv Mayor, Andriy Sadovyi | supplied

Dr Arthur also met politicians from multiple European nations and international organisations working on Prisoner of War Exchanges and to return Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After visiting a school and observing a “Ukraine Defence” subject lesson, Dr Arthur said: “It is a tragedy how, even far from the front lines, civilians and children have been robbed of their opportunity to live normal lives.

“Their lives have been uprooted by Putin’s barbarism, families have been torn apart with fathers and sons being taken as prisoners of war, and young children have been stolen, leaving families not knowing when they will come home.

“Whilst some may now try to play down the horrific acts carried out in Putin’s name, his barbarism in this war cannot be forgotten on the world stage. As we work to end this awful war, there must be no discussions about Ukraine, without Ukraine.”

Dr Arthur said on his return to the UK he would meet members of the Edinburgh Ukrainian community to discuss his visit, and what more the UK Government and Edinburgh can do to support Ukrainians who have here since the invasion to build their lives in the UK before it is safe for them to return to their homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It makes me incredibly proud to represent Edinburgh when I remember the way we opened our arms, and our homes, to those seeking normal and safe lives.

“Whilst some politicians are now agitating against the interests of Ukraine, I am confident Edinburgh will continue to provide a sanctuary for Ukrainians for as long as they need. Despite all the challenges they have faced, they have made a tremendous impact on the city and its culture, and long may that continue.”