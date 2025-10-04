The Scottish Government has rejected calls for a ban on the sale of energy drinks to under-16s despite plans for such a move south of the border.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur urged the SNP administration to follow the example of the UK Government in restricting sales of drinks such as Red Bull, Monster and Prime, which have more than 150mg of caffeine per litre.

He said his call followed concerns raised by families and schools in his constituency.

The UK Government plans to ban the sale of energy drinks containing more than 150mg caffeine per litre to under-16s

In a letter to SNP Public Health Minister Jenny Minto, Dr Arthur said: "Among those who have contacted me are teachers who have shared their concerns about the impact these products have on students’ educational welfare and health.

“They have shared experiences of students as young as 12-years-old regularly consuming energy drinks at school.

“Additionally, a parent shared that her 9-year-old son was able to buy an energy drink while out with friends.

“While most major supermarkets have introduced voluntary restrictions on sales to under-16s, many local off-licences and corner shops continue to sell these products to young people."

The UK Government has said energy drinks can affect the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of children, as well as contributing to obesity.

Dr Arthur said a Scottish Government consultation published in May 2023 demonstrated strong support among health professionals and educational organisations for introducing age restrictions, either banning sales to under-16s or establishing a minimum age of 18, but ministers had decided against such action.

Ms Minto said the government recognised that the consumption of energy drinks remained "a significant concern" to parents, teachers and young people.

She said: "We do not believe the current evidence base supports mandatory measures to restrict the sale of energy drinks to children and young people. We need to ensure that any proposals for legislation are proportionate, and evidence based."

She said the government was considering what additional evidence gathering and analysis could be undertaken and was engaging with the UK Government and the other devolved nations on the issue.

And she added: "The Scottish Government will carefully consider any new evidence that is presented on this issue."

Dr Arthur said the UK Government move to bring in a ban was designed to tackle the damaging effects of energy drinks on children’s health, wellbeing, and educational outcomes.

He said: “This matter continues to be a real concern for families and educators in Edinburgh, and it is frustrating to see the SNP refuse to make the right decision on energy drinks.

“It is time for the Scottish Government to match the UK Government’s commitment to ban the sale of energy drinks to under-16s. I am appalled that the Scottish Government won't use the powers it has to protect our young people.”