An Edinburgh MP’s office had to be closed this afternoon after police ‘charged in’ to speak to an abusive man who is believed to have tried to force his way in by banging on the door.

A man confronted staff at Chris Murray MP’s office on Portobello High Street this afternoon, Friday, October 3, at around 2.15pm, with staff forced to close the office to the public.

Police raced to the scene, with police cars and a police van spotted outside the office. One eyewitness said officers “went charging into the politician's office”. Police carried out enquiries and no arrests were made.

Police vehicles on the scene across the road from Edinburgh MP Chris Murray's office at Portobello High Street. | Submitted

The Evening News believes a man showed up at the office this afternoon banging on the door and insisting to speak to Chris Murray MP, who was in London on parliamentary business. The MP’s terrified staff were forced to close the office and call the police.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Murray said: “There was a disturbance at my office today and the police were called. We had to close the office and I had to cancel my surgeries.

“While I don’t think politicians should have to face this abuse, it wont stop me working to help my constituents.”

Chris Murray MP's office in Portobello was closed this afternoon. | Submitted

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, 3 October, 2025, we were made aware of a disturbance at a premises on Portobello High Street, Edinburgh.

“Enquiries were carried out and suitable advice was given.”