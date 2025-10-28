Edinburgh MP's Private Member's Bill is first to become law in this parliament
Her Absent Voting (Scotland and Wales) Bill was passed by both the House of Commons and House of Lords and has now received Royal Assent.
The new legislation will make it easier for voters in Scotland and Wales to apply for a postal or proxy vote in devolved elections, allowing them to do so online.
Currently, voters must apply for postal or proxy votes using physical forms, a process that can be particularly challenging for people with disabilities or those living overseas.
The new law will remove those barriers and modernise the voting system ahead of next year’s Scottish and Welsh elections.
Ms Gilbert came 12th in a Westminster ballot last year giving backbenchers the chance to introduce legislation of their choice.
She said: “I’m incredibly proud that my Bill has now become law, and as the first Private Member’s Bill of this Parliament to do so.
“It now gives both the Scottish and Welsh Governments the time they need to implement these changes ahead of next year’s Holyrood and Senedd elections, ensuring voters can benefit from this new, more accessible system.”