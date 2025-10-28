Edinburgh MP's Private Member's Bill is first to become law in this parliament

New legislation proposed by Edinburgh North & Leith Labour MP Tracy Gilbert has become the first Private Member’s Bill of the current parliament to become law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Absent Voting (Scotland and Wales) Bill was passed by both the House of Commons and House of Lords and has now received Royal Assent.

The new legislation will make it easier for voters in Scotland and Wales to apply for a postal or proxy vote in devolved elections, allowing them to do so online.

Edinburgh North & Leith Labour MP Tracy Gilbert is first to get her Private Member’s Bill on the statute book | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, voters must apply for postal or proxy votes using physical forms, a process that can be particularly challenging for people with disabilities or those living overseas.

The new law will remove those barriers and modernise the voting system ahead of next year’s Scottish and Welsh elections.

Ms Gilbert came 12th in a Westminster ballot last year giving backbenchers the chance to introduce legislation of their choice.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud that my Bill has now become law, and as the first Private Member’s Bill of this Parliament to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It now gives both the Scottish and Welsh Governments the time they need to implement these changes ahead of next year’s Holyrood and Senedd elections, ensuring voters can benefit from this new, more accessible system.”