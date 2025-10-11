Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan has resigned from the Alba party to sit as an independent.

She said she planned to focus on her Bill to tackle prostitution by making it illegal to pay for sex.

Her resignation leaves the Alba party, founded by the late former First Minister Alex Salmond, without any representation at either Holyrood or Westminster.

Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan has quit the Alba party and plans to concentrate on getting her Bill to criminalise the purchase of sex passed by the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Ms Regan was first elected to Holyrood as an SNP MSP in 2016 and served as minister for victims and community safety from 2018 until 2022, when she resigned in protest at the Scottish Government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

She entered the SNP leadership contest in 2023 sparked by Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, but came third behind Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes.

Just over six months later, in October 2023, she defected to Alba, becoming its first and only MSP.

Following Mr Salmond’s death in October 2024, Ms Regan stood in the party’s leadership election to succeed him, but lost narrowly to former East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill.

On Friday, LBC reported Ms Regan had written to party members saying Alba had "chosen a different path" around her Unbuyable Bill.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Ms Regan confirmed she had formally resigned from Alba.

She said: “My priorities and principles remain exactly as they were when I entered politics - to advance independence, protect women and children, and deliver competent government for Scotland.

“With my Unbuyable Bill entering a crucial stage, it’s clear that I can best focus on those goals as an independent MSP.

“I am grateful to the many Alba members and campaigners who have supported me, particularly the women who have stood with me for years. Public office is a privilege, not a possession.

“My full focus now is on building cross-party support to pass Unbuyable into law before the end of this parliamentary session.”

In response to her resignation, Alba said: "Ash has rightly earned respect within and beyond the Alba Party for the fearless way in which she has championed the rights of women.

"However her decision to stand as an independent is not unexpected as Ash had chosen not to enter the selection process to stand as an Alba candidate.

"It has been noticeable to the wider membership that she has not chosen to take an active role in the party since the outcome of the leadership election earlier this year.

"The Alba Party thanks her for her contribution in the Scottish Parliament on behalf of the party. We wish her every personal happiness for the future."