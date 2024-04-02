Edinburgh MSP Ben Macpherson's office vandalised as political opponents slam 'unacceptable' act
Politicians from different parties have blasted the vandalism of an Edinburgh MSP's constituency office.
Images shared online show the office of Ben Macpherson, who represents Edinburgh Northern and Leith at Holyrood, splattered with blue paint after being targeted by vandals. The paint is dashed over the front door of the Constitution Street office and covers the SNP politician's name.
Responding to the incident on X, Mr Macpherson wrote: "It is frustrating that my constituency office has been vandalised in this way.
"These sorts of acts achieve nothing meaningful and just waste taxpayers’ money cleaning them up. My team and I continue to work today - to help local people - and will not be deterred.
"It is concerning that politicians from different political parties have had their offices vandalised over recent years - we are all democratically elected and work hard with our teams to serve the public. The incident has been reported to Police Scotland."
City council transport convener and Labour member Scott Arthur said: "It's really disappointing to see this in the city I love. It is possible to disagree with @BenMacpherson whilst respecting the fact he was democratically elected. Ultimately, it is his staff who will feel the intimidation here - unacceptable in any workplace."
Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed added: "Really disappointing to see @BenMacpherson's constituency office vandalised in this way. In recent years there has been a number of incidents of vandalism of MSP constituency offices affecting politicians of all colours. There is no place for such conduct."
Other reactions described the act as 'nauseating bullying' and 'disgraceful'.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.05am on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, officers received a report of vandalism at a premises on Constitution Street, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”
