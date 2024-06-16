Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new mural on the wall of an Edinburgh warehouse symbolises unity, resilience, and the spirit of humanitarian aid.

The warehouse is the base of Edinburgh Direct Aid International (EDA), a Capital-based charity which has been providing vital help to people suffering as a result of man-made or natural disasters since 1992.

The new mural on Edinburgh Direct Aid's warehouse symbolises the spirit of humanitarian aid | TSPL

The mural is the work of award-winning Mexican muralist Draya Madú, Mexican beginner artist Eva Paredes and a dedicated team of volunteers.

EDA describes the mural, in West Harbour Road, Granton, as powerful and evocative and a vibrant testament to the charity's mission of providing aid to refugees in Lebanon, Ukraine, Gaza, and other war-affected regions.

The artwork was made possible by a grant from Edinburgh Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund 2023/2024, which supports the work of ethnically diverse artists.

Draya Madu, whose works have won global recognition for their depth and social impact, said: "The mural is not just a piece of art; it represents a light of hope and a reminder of our shared and caring humanity as well as a call to action to keep helping those in need. Working with Edinburgh Direct Aid and seeing the community come together in support of refugees worldwide has been a unique inspiring experience."

Ian McHaffie, from Edinburgh Direct Aid, said one of the most striking elements of the mural was the depiction of a child being given wings by a charity volunteer. "Why the wings on the child, you may ask,” he said. "Because humanitarian aid spreads out from the boxes in our warehouse to help people rise above their immediate circumstances, to fly up from their troubles, and see a new vision and new hope for their future."

He said the mural project reflected Edinburgh Direct Aid’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the power of collective action. “It showcases a blend of cultural motifs and symbolism, creating a visual narrative that connects the local Edinburgh community with global refugee populations.”