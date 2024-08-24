And while many believe the art of the studio album has lost its former value in the streaming era, there is still no greater pleasure for a music fan than listening to an LP from back to front.

So, we sought about creating a list of 10 great albums which have emerged from the Capital over the years.

Many of the artists named were born and bred in the city, while some bands have a link due to the origins of individual members.

Here are some of the best records to come out of Edinburgh.

1 . Finley Quaye - Maverick A Strike The 1997 debut by the Edinburgh-born artist struck double platinum and helped him win the 1998 BRIT Award for Best Male Solo Artist. Five of its singles featured in the charts, and critics lauded Quaye's skilful fusion of reggae and trip hop.

2 . The Proclaimers - Sunshine on Leith Originally released in 1988, The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith is one of the most popular albums to ever come out of Scotland. As well as the title track, it contains songs as recognisable as I'm on My Way and I'm Gonna Be (500 miles).

3 . Idlewild - The Remote Part Since forming in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have released nine albums. Their third album The Remote Part provided a major breakthrough and saw them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including American English and You Held the World in Your Arms.

4 . Boards Of Canada - Music Has the Right to Children Electronic duo Michael Sandison and Marcus Eoin met at the University of Edinburgh. Their 1998 record is considered one of the genre's defining works.