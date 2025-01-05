Edinburgh music: 10 incredible albums to come out of Auld Reekie - from Young Fathers to the Proclaimers

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh artists have taken the music world by storm over the years - from the Bay City Rollers to Shirley Manson making their mark.

And while the art of the studio album may have lost its former value in the streaming era, there is still no greater pleasure for a music fan than listening to an LP from back to front. We sought about creating a list of 10 great albums which have emerged from the Capital over the years.

Many of the artists named were born and bred in the city, while some bands have a link due to the origins of individual members.

Here are some of the best records to come out of Edinburgh.

Having built up a following on the gigging circuit and supported indie greats like The Courteeners and Miles Kane, the singer-songwriter came out with this acclaimed debut album last year.

1. Brooke Combe - Black is the New Gold

Having built up a following on the gigging circuit and supported indie greats like The Courteeners and Miles Kane, the singer-songwriter came out with this acclaimed debut album last year. | EEN

Photo Sales
Since forming in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have released nine albums. Their third album The Remote Part provided a major breakthrough and saw them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including American English and You Held the World in Your Arms.

2. Idlewild - The Remote Part

Since forming in 1995, indie rockers Idlewild have released nine albums. Their third album The Remote Part provided a major breakthrough and saw them switch from playing clubs and small theatres to larger arenas, with singles including American English and You Held the World in Your Arms. Photo: promo pic

Photo Sales
Electronic duo Michael Sandison and Marcus Eoin met at the University of Edinburgh. Their 1998 record is considered one of the genre's defining works.

3. Boards Of Canada - Music Has the Right to Children

Electronic duo Michael Sandison and Marcus Eoin met at the University of Edinburgh. Their 1998 record is considered one of the genre's defining works. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

Photo Sales
Originally released in 1988, The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith is one of the most popular albums to ever come out of Scotland. As well as the title track, it contains songs as recognisable as I'm on My Way and I'm Gonna Be (500 miles).

4. The Proclaimers - Sunshine on Leith

Originally released in 1988, The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith is one of the most popular albums to ever come out of Scotland. As well as the title track, it contains songs as recognisable as I'm on My Way and I'm Gonna Be (500 miles). Photo: RSD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMusicAlbumsArtists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice