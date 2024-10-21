Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh is the third friendliest city in the UK, according to readers of a global travel magazine.

The Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, saw Edinburgh named the third friendliest city in the UK, behind Glasgow and London - which finished in first and second place respectively.

Readers of the travel magazine awarded Edinburgh a score of 91.11 to take third spot, two points behind the UK Capital. It is the second year in a row the city has finished third.

The Conde Nast listing read: “Earning a bronze medal for the second year in the row, Edinburgh consistently impresses our readers with its hospitality.

The Edinburgh skyline as viewed from Calton Hill | Richie Chan - stock.adobe.com

“The Scottish capital draws thousands of visitors each year for its iconic Edinburgh Fringe, the world’s largest performance arts festival and crown jewel in the city’s creative repertoire. There’s also a plethora of distinguished restaurants, artisan bakeries and chic bars, all brought to life by the warm spirit of their owners.”

The magazine recommended the 100 Princes Street as a place to stay, saying it “has unrivalled views of Edinburgh Castle”.

Full Rankings

1. Glasgow. Score 97.14

2. London. Score 93.00

3. Edinburgh. Score 91.11

4. Oxford. Score 90.91

5. York. Score 90.77

6. Bath. Score 89.41

7. Belfast. Score 87.50

8. Manchester. Score 86.67

9. Liverpool. Score 86.13

10. Birmingham. Score 80.00