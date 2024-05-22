Edinburgh residents living in Fernieside Crescent left shocked by 'totally unexpected' death of woman
Residents of an Edinburgh street which was locked down by police following the death of a 78-year-old woman have described watching the shocking events unfold on their doorsteps.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Fernieside Crescent death following an emergency operation which involved armed police. Forensics officers were seen entering a property yesterday.
It all came out of the blue for neighbours, who explained the street was normally quiet with most homes occupied by older people.
One resident told the Evening News: “I was getting ready to take my son to school when we heard some shouting and thought it might just have been neighbours arguing.
“The fire brigade came first and then about seven or eight police cars turned up. A while later we heard what sounded like shots. You just feel really sad that someone’s lost their life. It’s mostly old people on this street so it’s totally unexpected.”
Another told how police ordered him to take cover inside his home.
“I thought somebody might have been getting their door booted in so I peeked my head out and the police shouted at me to take cover inside”, he said.
“This street is usually silent. There hasn’t been any police incident here for more than 10 years. Hats off to the guys that came up and dealt with it.”
Another described being alarmed after she heard screaming before watching police enter a property in ‘black tactical gear’.
“We don’t have a window to see onto that side of the street but we heard a lot of shouting”, she added. “There was loud banging on the door and then about 20 bangs. After that, we heard nothing more. The street just fell silent again.
“We see the people that live in that cul-de-sac out walking their dogs but don’t know their names. It’s so sad that someone has died.”
