Edinburgh news: Emergency services rush to Gyle Shopping Centre as shoppers evacuated

A shopping centre in Edinburgh was evacuated, as fire crews rushed to the scene.

By Anna Bryan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shoppers were led out of the Gyle Shopping Centre on Gyle Avenue, shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, December 14. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene, and examined the building. No fire was found within.

The shopping centre has now re-opened to the public.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews attended the shopping centre to deal with a routine fire alarm.

