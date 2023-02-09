Emergency services rushed to Holyrood Park, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident in Edinburgh, at around 5pm on Wednesday February, 8. Ambulances and fire appliances were also spotted in the area. A 14-year-old teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Wednesday, 8 February, police were called to a concern for person incident at Salisbury Crags. Police and Ambulance attended however a 14-year-old male youth was pronounced dead. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police were called to an emergency incident at the Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.