The Ninja Warrior Adventure Park in Edinburgh has announced it will close later this month, but all is not lost for thrill seekers in the capital.

Owners of the Edinburgh venue told the Evening News a new FunParx adventure venue will replace the Ninja Warrior facility in Seafield Place near Salamander Street, with plans to open for the October holidays.

The Ninja Warrior UK park in Leith, which is one of 18 sites across the UK, will open for the final time on Sunday, September 14. It comes after the Edinburgh business completed its license agreement with Ninja Warrior UK. The Edinburgh venue opened in 2020, with owners postponing the grand opening due to Covid lockdown restrictions.

Based on the popular ITV show Ninja Warrior UK, the venue provided a range of obstacle courses suitable for all ages and abilities, with ninja courses including the Warped Wall, Chimney Climb and an inflatable Airpark.

Edinburgh’s Ninja Warrior UK park will open for the final time on Sunday, September 14 | NW

Ali Hay, owner of the Ninja Warrior UK Edinburgh and co-founder of FunParx, said: “I was one of the main faces of the TV show for about six years and it was an absolute honour to be able to bring the sport to Edinburgh and be able to get so many people involved in the sport.

“I really didn't really want people in Edinburgh to lose that after our license expired and we wanted to expand the variety of options for people at FunParx.

“We've got a brand new offering coming soon and the building will be getting completely refitted over the next three and a half weeks and hopefully we'll be able to open in the October holidays.

“We're going to be adding a variety of attractions, but similar to Ninja Warrior, FunParx is designed for the whole family. We've got a multi-level soft play, an inflatable slide zone, a bigger in Ninja area than before, a free-to-play retro arcade, three decent sized party rooms and a new café.”

Ali, also known as The Bearded Ninja, is a Ninja Warrior Athlete who also founded the sport in the UK. He said: “When you work with a big brand like ITV, you have to follow IP and make sure you are on brand, but because I design and manufacture a lot of the obstacles myself, we can now do a lot more stuff that we couldn’t do before.

“It'll cover a much wider variety of abilities which we're really excited for and it's led us to the point where we've got the ability to really diversify - we want to give everybody an opportunity to come here and have a good time.”