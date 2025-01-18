Edinburgh's noisiest streets: The 10 streets in Edinburgh with the most noise complaints in 2024

Published 18th Jan 2025, 04:36 BST

The 10 noisiest streets in Edinburgh have been revealed after a Freedom of Information request by the Evening News.

An Environmental Information (Scotland) Regulations 2004 request lodged by the Edinburgh Evening News asked for the top 10 streets in the capital to receive noise complaints during 2024.

The most common reason given for the noise complaint was entertainment (62), followed by construction (37) and then commercial (25). There were further complaints for burglar alarms and delivery noise.

There were 46 complaints received for Glasgow Road. Entertainment Noise 43 and Commercial Noise 3

1. Glasgow Road - 46 Complaints

There were 46 complaints received for Glasgow Road. Entertainment Noise 43 and Commercial Noise 3

There were 12 complaints received for George Street. Entertainment Noise 6, Commercial Noise 4 and Construction Noise 2

2. George Street - 12 Complaints

There were 12 complaints received for George Street. Entertainment Noise 6, Commercial Noise 4 and Construction Noise 2

11 complaints were received for Elm Row. Construction Noise 5, Commercial Noise 5 and Entertainment Noise 1

3. Elm Row - 11 Complaints

11 complaints were received for Elm Row. Construction Noise 5, Commercial Noise 5 and Entertainment Noise 1

11 complaints were received for Abbey Lane. Construction Noise 10 and Commercial Noise 1

4. Abbey Lane - 11 Complaints

11 complaints were received for Abbey Lane. Construction Noise 10 and Commercial Noise 1

