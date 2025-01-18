An Environmental Information (Scotland) Regulations 2004 request lodged by the Edinburgh Evening News asked for the top 10 streets in the capital to receive noise complaints during 2024.
The most common reason given for the noise complaint was entertainment (62), followed by construction (37) and then commercial (25). There were further complaints for burglar alarms and delivery noise.
1. Glasgow Road - 46 Complaints
There were 46 complaints received for Glasgow Road. Entertainment Noise 43 and Commercial Noise 3 | Google Maps
2. George Street - 12 Complaints
There were 12 complaints received for George Street. Entertainment Noise 6, Commercial Noise 4 and Construction Noise 2 | Google Maps
3. Elm Row - 11 Complaints
11 complaints were received for Elm Row. Construction Noise 5, Commercial Noise 5 and Entertainment Noise 1 Photo: Neil Johnstone
4. Abbey Lane - 11 Complaints
11 complaints were received for Abbey Lane. Construction Noise 10 and Commercial Noise 1 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.